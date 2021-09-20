Police are searching for a seven-year-old boy missing in western Scotland.

Carson Shepherd is missing from Afton Bridgend in New Cumnock, some 40 miles south of Glasgow, East Ayrshire Police said.

The force said in a tweet they urged the public to “check garden sheds, gardens, garages and not assume someone else” has already searched the areas.

A photograph of Carson was shared by police which showed he has short brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers by phoning 101.