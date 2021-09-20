News / Scotland Seven-year-old boy missing in western Scotland By Press Association September 20, 2021, 4:42 am Police are searching for a seven-year-old boy missing in western Scotland (David Cheskin/PA) Police are searching for a seven-year-old boy missing in western Scotland. Carson Shepherd is missing from Afton Bridgend in New Cumnock, some 40 miles south of Glasgow, East Ayrshire Police said. The force said in a tweet they urged the public to “check garden sheds, gardens, garages and not assume someone else” has already searched the areas. A photograph of Carson was shared by police which showed he has short brown hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers by phoning 101. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Missing Carson Shephard, 7, is found ‘safe and well’ Missing Carson Shephard, 7, is found ‘safe and well’ ‘It’s a dream come true’: Cat owners reunited with missing moggy after 10 years Owners reunited with cat which went missing 10 years ago