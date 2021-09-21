News / Scotland Firefighters tackle blaze at hotel in Argyll and Bute By Press Association September 21, 2021, 9:10 am Firefighters are tackling a blaze in Taynuilt (Jane Barlow/PA) Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a village hotel. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to reports of a building fire on the A85 in Taynuilt at 5.05am on Tuesday. Three fire engines were sent to the scene in Argyll and Bute. Due to an extensive fire the A85 at Taynuilt will be shut for some time. Please find an alternative route @obantweet @trafficscotland @westcoastbuses @CalMac_Updates @INRIXtrafficSCT @argyllandbute @obantimes pic.twitter.com/42tZaBeTIF— Oban Police (@ObanPol) September 21, 2021 Pictures posted on social media showed flames coming from the Taynuilt Inn. Police tweeted that the A85 at Taynuilt will be shut for some time due to an “extensive fire”. There were no reports of any casualties. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Taynuilt Inn fire: Community rallies around after ‘devastating’ early morning blaze Firefighters tackle ‘extensive’ blaze at Taynuilt Inn Fire crews tackle blaze on board train Fire tackled at industrial estate after ‘massive explosion’