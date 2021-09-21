Firefighters tackle blaze at hotel in Argyll and Bute

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a village hotel.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to reports of a building fire on the A85 in Taynuilt at 5.05am on Tuesday.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene in Argyll and Bute.

Pictures posted on social media showed flames coming from the Taynuilt Inn.

Police tweeted that the A85 at Taynuilt will be shut for some time due to an “extensive fire”.

There were no reports of any casualties.