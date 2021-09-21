Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Almost 300,000 Scots unable to pay rent or mortgage, survey suggests

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 12:40 pm
Almost 300,000 Scots have been unable to pay their rent or mortgage after running out of cash, Citizens Advice Scotland calculated. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Almost 300,000 Scots have been left unable to pay their rent or mortgage after running out of cash – with advisers warning the situation could get worse as the UK Government prepares to end the coronavirus furlough scheme and cut £20 a week from Universal Credit.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) fears struggling households are facing a “perfect storm”, with energy bills set to rise when the price cap increases at the start of October.

Just a few days later, the temporary uplift to Universal Credit, introduced in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, is to cease while the job retention support scheme is due to close at the end of September.

The advice agency warned Scots were “facing increasingly difficult choices” as it revealed that 21% of people surveyed had been unable to pay housing bills after running out of money.

Of those questioned, 13% said this had happened to them “once or twice”, while 4% admitted being in this situation three to six times, with a further 4% not able to cover their rent or mortgage costs on more than six occasions.

In total 298,200 Scots have had this problem, CAS calculated.

The YouGov survey also found almost a third (32%) of people had run out of money before pay day, with this equating to 1.42 million adults across Scotland.

Nina Ballantyne, CAS social justice spokeswoman, said: “People across the country are facing increasingly difficult choices when it comes to bills as a result of squeezed or cut incomes.

“This issue will only get worse if the end of furlough leads to a large spike in unemployment and Universal Credit is cut by £20 per week.”

She said housing was one of the main issues experts at the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) helped with, adding: “It’s hugely worry that people have had to miss housing payments as a result of a lack of money.”

Ms Ballantyne urged people: “If you are struggling and need advice during these uncertain times, the CAB network can help.

“People can get advice to boost their incomes or cut their costs from their local CAB, our pubic advice site our or money map tool, and people can find out more at www.cas.org.uk/our-advice-adds-up. “

