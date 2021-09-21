Police arrest 14 during mass Orange walks in Glasgow

Police arrested 14 people during Orange walks in Glasgow at the weekend.

Arrests included “sectarian-related breach of the peace”, Police Scotland said.

Most were for anti-social behaviour and public disorder, the force added.

Several roads across the city were closed (Robert Perry/PA)

Thousands of people took part in processions on Saturday which shut down city centre roads and prompted counter-protests.

Police repeated their condemnation of “outbreaks of racist and sectarian singing” by some supporting the processions and said they are investigating a number of “hateful” videos showing this.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, divisional commander for Greater Glasgow, said: “Officers in Glasgow made a total of 14 arrests during the Orange Order processions on Saturday, September 18, the offences were primarily for public disorder and acts of anti-social behaviour, but also included sectarian-related breach of the peace.

“There were outbreaks of racist and sectarian singing by some of those who attended to support the processions, this is utterly unacceptable and we completely condemn this behaviour.

“We are aware of videos circulating that show some of this hateful singing and are already investigating a number of these.

“Our main priority throughout the event was to maintain public safety and ensure minimum disruption to the wider public.”

Up to 800 police officers were deployed to manage the event, which involved marches through the city centre and past Catholic churches.

Campaigners held a vigil outside St Benedict’s Church in Easterhouse, Glasgow (Robert Perry/PA)

Members of Call It Out, a campaign group opposing anti-Irish and anti-Catholic bigotry, held vigils outside churches on the routes.

In 2018 a Catholic priest was attacked outside St Alphonsus’ Church in the city as an Orange walk marched past.

Crowds lined the streets in the city centre for the marches on Saturday including on George Street and West George Street, and there was a large police presence at Glasgow Green where members of the parades gathered in the afternoon.

Glasgow City Council said 32 roads in the city had been closed off for the processions until the mid-afternoon.