Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Prosecutors instruct watchdog to probe death of woman hit by police van

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 5:40 pm
The woman was struck by a marked police van (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland’s prosecution service has instructed a police watchdog to investigate the death of a pedestrian who died after being hit by a marked police van.

Margaret McCarron (previously Boland), 58, from Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, was struck on Merry Street in her home town on Sunday evening.

She was taken to University Hospital Wishaw following the incident at around 8.20pm, but pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police Scotland said the marked Ford Transit van was on routine duties at the time and did not have either blue lights or sirens on.

Neither of the officers in the van were injured.

Police Scotland said the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) has been instructed by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service to investigate the death.

The force had referred the incident to Pirc.

Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit is investigating the incident and appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 3309 of 19 September.

