Man in court on death crash driving charge

A man has appeared in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a car allegedly being pursued by police struck a pedestrian who later died.

The crash on Monday August 16 saw the vehicle, first spotted in the Northfield area of Aberdeen, involved in a collision with the pedestrian on the city’s Great Northern Road.

The pedestrian, a 48-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries but died in hospital on September 11.

Shaun Rimmer, 28, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday charged with a string of road traffic offences, including causing death by dangerous driving.

He is also charged with driving a stolen vehicle, driving while banned and without insurance and failing to stop at the request of police.

Rimmer, whose address was given to the court as being of no fixed abode, made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court appearance.

Police Scotland said the matter has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner with respect to any prior police involvement.