Scotland records 31 deaths in 24 hours as 10m PCR test milestone passed

Scotland has recorded 31 coronavirus-linked deaths in the past 24 hours, figures show as the country passed the pandemic milestone of more 10 million PCR tests being carried out.

A total of 3,598 new cases of Covid-19 were record in the same period, and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf stressed the importance of continued testing.

The data published by the Scottish Government on Wednesday also shows the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 8,427.

The daily test positivity rate is 7.8%, down from 11.7% the previous day.

There were 1,076 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 on Tuesday, down 31 on the previous day, with 82 in intensive care, down 12.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, 10,066,584 PCR tests have been carried out in Scotland.

The checks, which are a more accurate way of detecting Covid-19 than lateral flow tests, are carried out when someone has symptoms or if they have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case.

3,099,596 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 3,598 to 542,411 Sadly 31 more people who tested positive have died (8,427 in total)

Unlike lateral flow tests, which can be done entirely at home, PCR tests have to be sent to a laboratory, with results sent out by text or email.

Mr Yousaf said: “Reaching 10 million tests is a major milestone and recognition of the hard work and dedication of our testing teams across the country.”

With coronavirus restrictions being eased across Scotland, and with case numbers starting to fall back after a sharp spike in recent weeks, he stressed the ongoing importance of tests.

He said: “Testing has a vital role to play as restrictions are phased out and we learn to live with the virus.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said testing remains vital (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“It may be tempting to think, as vaccinations increase and cases drop, that testing will become less important.

“In fact, this will only make it more important to spot and prevent new outbreaks as cases emerge. We know from our experience just how quickly one outbreak can lead to another.

“The ability to quickly identify new outbreaks and put appropriate measures in place will remain at the heart of our strategy to help break chains of transmission.”

The latest daily figures on Wednesday show 4,163,235 people have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination and 3,815,907 have had their second.