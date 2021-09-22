Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland records 31 deaths in 24 hours as 10m PCR test milestone passed

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 4:22 pm
Scotland has carried out more than 10 million PCR tests (Andrew Miligan/PA)
Scotland has recorded 31 coronavirus-linked deaths in the past 24 hours, figures show as the country passed the pandemic milestone of more 10 million PCR tests being carried out.

A total of 3,598 new cases of Covid-19 were record in the same period, and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf stressed the importance of continued testing.

The data published by the Scottish Government on Wednesday also shows the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 8,427.

The daily test positivity rate is 7.8%, down from 11.7% the previous day.

There were 1,076 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 on Tuesday, down 31 on the previous day, with 82 in intensive care, down 12.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, 10,066,584 PCR tests have been carried out in Scotland.

The checks, which are a more accurate way of detecting Covid-19 than lateral flow tests, are carried out when someone has symptoms or if they have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case.

Unlike lateral flow tests, which can be done entirely at home, PCR tests have to be sent to a laboratory, with results sent out by text or email.

Mr Yousaf said: “Reaching 10 million tests is a major milestone and recognition of the hard work and dedication of our testing teams across the country.”

With coronavirus restrictions being eased across Scotland, and with case numbers starting to fall back after a sharp spike in recent weeks, he stressed the ongoing importance of tests.

He said: “Testing has a vital role to play as restrictions are phased out and we learn to live with the virus.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said testing remains vital (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“It may be tempting to think, as vaccinations increase and cases drop, that testing will become less important.

“In fact, this will only make it more important to spot and prevent new outbreaks as cases emerge. We know from our experience just how quickly one outbreak can lead to another.

“The ability to quickly identify new outbreaks and put appropriate measures in place will remain at the heart of our strategy to help break chains of transmission.”

The latest daily figures on Wednesday show 4,163,235 people have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination and 3,815,907 have had their second.

