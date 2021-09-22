Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Pedestrian, 73, in critical condition after being hit by car

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 6:10 pm
The woman was airlifted to hospital (Danny Lawson/PA)
A 73-year-old pedestrian is in a critical condition in hospital after being struck by a car in a Borders village.

The woman was walking on North Hermitage Street in Newcastleton at around 3.55pm on Tuesday when she was hit by a grey Toyota Avensis.

She was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment to life-threatening injuries, Police Scotland said.

She remains in a critical condition at the hospital.

The road was closed for around-six-and-a-half hours for a collision investigation.

Inspector Andrew Gibb, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “A woman has sustained serious injuries as a result of this crash and we are appealing to members of the public who may have any information that could help with our investigation.

“The area would have been busy at the time of the incident and we would ask if anyone was in the area and witnessed the crash to come forward and speak to police.

“I would also appeal to any motorists who have dashcam footage that may assist with our inquires.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2154 of Tuesday, 21 September, 2021.

