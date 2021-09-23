Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
40% spike in number of deaths at home during pandemic

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 2:13 pm
Palliative care is a medical approach which makes the terminally ill as comfortable as possible in their final months and weeks of life (Victoria Jones/PA)
The pandemic led to a sharp spike in the number of people dying at home in the past year, with a leading charity expressing “extreme worry” terminally ill people may have missed out on vital care.

Marie Curie said its health teams looked after more than 9,000 dying Scots throughout 2020-21 – the highest number since it was established in 1948.

The charity, named after the pioneering scientist, has two hospices, one in Edinburgh and the other in Glasgow, but there was a jump in demand for services in people’s homes this year, it said.

With hospital admissions for non-Covid patients reduced, there were around 6,000 more deaths at home in Scotland, a 40% rise on the previous year, the charity said.

Overall, more than 63,000 people died in Scotland throughout 2020-21, the vast majority of whom required some palliative care, it added.

Palliative care is a medical approach which makes the terminally ill as comfortable as possible in their final months and weeks of life by optimising quality of life.

Marie Curie Scotland policy chief Richard Meade said staff have “worked tirelessly to ensure as many people as possible had an end of life experience which reflected what was most important to them”.

But he said it was “extremely worrying” that some people may have missed out on care and support.

Mr Meade said: “With such an increase in the number of people dying at home during the pandemic, and despite the best efforts of health and social care teams, we are concerned that many people may not have received some or all of the care and support they needed in their final hours, days, weeks and months of life.

“This is extremely worrying.”

Mr Meade called for the Scottish Government’s inquiry into the handling of the pandemic to scrutinise care of the terminally ill at home to help ensure “all end of life experiences are dignified and compassionate”.

“The Scottish Government has also committed to a new palliative and end of life care strategy, which must be developed as soon as possible, so that we can ensure that everyone today and in the future receives the care and support they need as they approach the end of life,” he said.

Mr Meade warned that by 2040 more than two-thirds of over-85s are likely to die in the community, and the number of dying people who will need palliative care will rise to more than 62,000 per year.

