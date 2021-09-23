Friends pay tribute to ‘most kind-hearted’ teenager who died after crash

A teenager who died after his car left the road has been named by police as Jay Morrison as friends paid tribute online to “the most kind-hearted person”.

The 19-year-old, from Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, was driving a red Vauxhall Corsa last Friday at around 11.35pm on Nitshill Road in Glasgow’s south west.

Jay Morrison (Family Handout/Police Scotland)

He was rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with severe injuries after the incident near to the junction with Levern Bridge Road.

But he died in the early hours of Saturday.

Friends posted tributes to the teenager on Facebook, with one writing: “I’ve never experienced pain and hurt like this in my life. We love you more than you’ll ever know.”

Another wrote: “I am still lost for words. I’ll never get over that you’re gone.”

Sergeant Kenny Malaney, of Police Scotland’s Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Morrison at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 4182 of Friday, 17 September, 2021.”