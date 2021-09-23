Unexplained death probe into human remains found following car blaze

Norwell Engineering wins £20million contract with ONGC on giant India deepwater project Aberdeen-headquartered Norwell Engineering has landed a contract worth more than £20million with ONGC on one of the world’s largest deepwater projects.

BP to ration fuel deliveries to petrol stations due to shortage of lorry drivers BP has said it will ration out supplies of petrol and diesel to stations across the UK as the shortage of lorry drivers bring concerns of supplies running out.