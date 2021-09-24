Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

‘World’s most expensive brick’ up for grabs at £25,000

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 3:20 am
Hoko founder Danny Campbell with £75,000 worth of the bricks (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hoko founder Danny Campbell with £75,000 worth of the bricks (Jeff Holmes/PA)

A Scottish architect has created what he believes is the world’s ‘most expensive’ brick as part of a £500,000 crowdfunding campaign.

Danny Campbell, 30, founded the home architecture firm Hoko in Glasgow in 2019 and now plans to sell branded blue bricks at £25,000 each.

The handmade Danish Kolumba brick was at one time believed to be the world’s most expensive brick used in construction, costing around 40 Danish krone (around £4.50) each.

Denmark also produced a limited run of solid gold Lego bricks, at one point presented to workers for long service, which have fetched more than £15,000 at auction.

Mr Campbell has produced 20 of the Hoko bricks, available through a crowdfunding campaign which launches on Thursday at hokodesign.com/crowdfunding.

He said: “With our crowdfunding campaign, Hoko will become the home architecture firm owned by homeowners.

“We are building something special – and those who own a Hoko brick are right at the heart of it and everything it will become.

“£25,000 may seem a huge amount for one brick, but it is so much more than that. It’s a chance to own part of home architecture’s history and its future.”

His firm uses virtual reality and artificial intelligence in its architecture projects, and share options in the crowdfunding campaign start from £25 rising to the bricks at £25,000.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal