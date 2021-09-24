Leigh Griffiths charged by police after kicking smoke bomb into away stand

Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths has been charged by police after a video showed him kicking a smoke bomb into a stand housing St Johnstone fans.

The incident – which happened on Wednesday during St Johnstone’s 2-0 victory in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals – was filmed by a supporter and posted on social media.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 31-year-old man has been charged in relation to culpable and reckless conduct, following an incident at Dens Park, Dundee, on Wednesday September 22.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Dundee previously issued a statement on Thursday in which Griffiths apologised.

He said: “It was regrettable that the pyrotechnic ended up back in the stand as my intention was just to remove it from the pitch.”