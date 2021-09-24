Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Death of man found following car fire not suspicious, police believe

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 4:11 pm
Police said the death is not believed to be suspicious (David Cheskin/PA)
Police said the death is not believed to be suspicious (David Cheskin/PA)

The death of a man whose remains were found after a car fire was extinguished is not thought to be suspicious, police said.

The remains were discovered after police were called to a report of a car on fire near to Jocks Loaning, in the Lincluden area of Dumfries, at around 8.15am on Wednesday.

Emergency services extinguished the blaze in the grey Vauxhall Insignia and then made the discovery.

Police Scotland said formal identification is still to take place but the family of Irvine Wallace, 64, from Dumfries, have been informed.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained pending the results of a post-mortem examination but police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Craig Nicolson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Irvine Wallace at this time and we ask that you respect their privacy.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to get in touch.”

Police can be contacted on 101.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]