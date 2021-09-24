Death of man found following car fire not suspicious, police believe

The death of a man whose remains were found after a car fire was extinguished is not thought to be suspicious, police said.

The remains were discovered after police were called to a report of a car on fire near to Jocks Loaning, in the Lincluden area of Dumfries, at around 8.15am on Wednesday.

Emergency services extinguished the blaze in the grey Vauxhall Insignia and then made the discovery.

Police Scotland said formal identification is still to take place but the family of Irvine Wallace, 64, from Dumfries, have been informed.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained pending the results of a post-mortem examination but police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Craig Nicolson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Irvine Wallace at this time and we ask that you respect their privacy.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to get in touch.”

Police can be contacted on 101.