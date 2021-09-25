Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021
News / Scotland

Another 18 Covid deaths in Scotland, new figures show

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 3:24 pm
Scotland has recorded another 3,261 cases of Covid (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland has recorded another 3,261 cases of Covid (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland has recorded another 18 coronavirus deaths, as well as a further 3,261 confirmed cases of the virus.

The latest daily statistics from the Scottish Government showed that 8.8% of those tested for Covid-19  had a positive result.

Since the start of the pandemic a total of 8,532 people have died within 28 days of being confirmed as having the virus.

There were 1,005 people in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down by six from the previous day.

The number of people who required treatment in intensive care was unchanged at 79.

Meanwhile a total of 4,172,573 people have now received their first dose of vaccine, with 3,824,074 of them having had two doses.

Booster doses are now being given to those aged over 50, starting with the most vulnerable, with the vaccination programme also having recently been extended to children aged between 12 and 15.

