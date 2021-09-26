Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021
News / Scotland

Scotland records another two Covid deaths and 2,556 new cases

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 3:17 pm
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland has recorded a further 2,556 new cases of coronavirus and two more deaths.

The most recent daily figures showed that 8.9% of people tested were confirmed as having Covid-19.

The latest figures take the number who have died within 28 days of testing positive to 8,534, although register offices are generally closed at the weekend.

There were 1,004 people in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19, a drop of one from the previous day.

This includes 78 people in intensive care, also down by one in the past 24 hours.

The figures show 4,176,832 people have had one dose of vaccine, with 3,827,110 having had two.

Booster doses are now being given to people aged over 50, starting with the most vulnerable, with the vaccination programme also having recently been extended to children aged between 12 and 15.

