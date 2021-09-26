Scotland records another two Covid deaths and 2,556 new cases

Scotland has recorded a further 2,556 new cases of coronavirus and two more deaths.

The most recent daily figures showed that 8.9% of people tested were confirmed as having Covid-19.

The latest figures take the number who have died within 28 days of testing positive to 8,534, although register offices are generally closed at the weekend.

There were 1,004 people in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19, a drop of one from the previous day.

This includes 78 people in intensive care, also down by one in the past 24 hours.

The figures show 4,176,832 people have had one dose of vaccine, with 3,827,110 having had two.

Booster doses are now being given to people aged over 50, starting with the most vulnerable, with the vaccination programme also having recently been extended to children aged between 12 and 15.