News / Scotland Man taken to hospital after city 'shooting' By Press Association September 26, 2021, 3:54 pm Police are investigating the incident (David Cheskin/PA) A man has been taken to hospital after a suspected shooting in Glasgow. Police have launched an investigation following the "targeted attack" on Saturday evening. Officers were called to a report of a man injured in Garlieston Road in the Barlanark area of the city at around 9.25pm on September 25. The 33-year-old was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment. A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of inquiry. "This was a targeted attack and there will be an increased police presence in the area throughout the investigation."