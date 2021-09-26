News / Scotland Firefighters called to hotel incident By Press Association September 26, 2021, 10:53 pm Firefighters went to the scene (Jane Barlow/PA) Firefighters have been called to a hotel as part of a multi-agency response to an incident. Emergency services went to the scene at the Inchyra Hotel on Grange Road near Grangemouth when the alarm was raised at 7.30pm on Sunday. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent two appliances and a detection, identification and monitoring (DIM) unit to the scene. An SFRS spokesman said: “We were called at 7.30pm on Sunday to assist as part of a multi-agency response to an incident at a hotel on Grange Road. “Operations control sent two appliances and specialist resources to the scene.” Crews were still at the scene at 10.30pm on Sunday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Video: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service urges firms to have their say on false alarm response At least three dead after Amtrak train derails in Montana Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash on A947 near Oldmeldrum Firefighters tackle blaze at hotel in Argyll and Bute