Firefighters called to hotel incident

Firefighters have been called to a hotel as part of a multi-agency response to an incident.

Emergency services went to the scene at the Inchyra Hotel on Grange Road near Grangemouth when the alarm was raised at 7.30pm on Sunday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent two appliances and a detection, identification and monitoring (DIM) unit to the scene.

An SFRS spokesman said: “We were called at 7.30pm on Sunday to assist as part of a multi-agency response to an incident at a hotel on Grange Road.

“Operations control sent two appliances and specialist resources to the scene.”

Crews were still at the scene at 10.30pm on Sunday.