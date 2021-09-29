Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Woman, 77, dies in A9 crash

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 9:58 am
The woman was pronounced dead at the crash site (Peter Byrne/PA)
The woman was pronounced dead at the crash site (Peter Byrne/PA)

A woman has died in a two-car crash on the A9.

The 77-year-old was driving her orange Toyota Aygo in Grangemouth on Tuesday evening when it was involved in a collision with a black Audi A5, Police Scotland said.

The incident happened at the junction to the Beancross restaurant at around 7.10pm.

The emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Inspector Keith Warhurst said: “We’re appealing to anyone who might have witnessed the black Audi A5 or orange Toyota Aygo shortly before the crash, as well as those who might have dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal