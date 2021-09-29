Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Third teenager arrested in connection with attempted murder

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 10:49 am
Police said the teenager has been arrested and charged (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A third teenager has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder in Glasgow.

Officers were called to a report of a man injured in Garlieston Road in the Barlanark area of the city at around 9.25pm on Saturday.

The incident was reported at the time as a suspected shooting.

The 33-year-old man who was injured was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where hospital staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

Police said an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Earlier, two males aged 16 and 17 were due to appear at the same court having been also been charged.

Detective Sergeant William Downie, from Greater Glasgow CID, said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation.”

