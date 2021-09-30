Former monk convicted of additional charges following school sex abuse cases

A former monk who sexually abused pupils at schools in Stirling and East Lothian has been convicted of additional charges.

Michael Murphy, 88, was found guilty on Thursday in connection with multiple incidents of physical and sexual abuse at St Ninian’s List D School in Gartmore and St Joseph’s in Tranent during the 1960s and 1970s.

Each case happened while Murphy was employed at the schools and involved physical violence, bullying and harassment and sexual assault.

His previous convictions and subsequent prison sentences prompted more victims to come forward which led to Thursday’s charges for his crimes at St Ninian’s List D School and St Joseph’s.

He will be sentenced at a later date, Police Scotland confirmed.

Detective Inspector Craig Faulds, from Forth Valley Public Protection Unit, said: “For decades, Michael Murphy carried out a litany of abuse against young and vulnerable pupils at both schools until he was first brought to justice for his crimes at St Ninian’s in 2003.”

He added: “This new conviction should reassure our communities that we are committed to investigating all reports of physical, emotional and sexual abuse whenever they may have occurred and will utilise all resources at our disposal to bring those responsible to justice.

“I would urge anyone who has been the victim of an offence of this nature, but who has yet to speak to police, to contact us immediately via 101 or online, where their report will be handled with the utmost sensitivity and professionalism and investigated robustly.”