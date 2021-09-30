Scotland vaccine passport experiencing problems hours after launch, users claim

Scotland’s newly launched vaccine passport app has been experiencing technical problems according to its users.

The NHS Scotland Covid Status app was made available to download on Apple and Android devices on Thursday afternoon.

From 5am on Friday, people attending large events and nightclubs will need to show proof they have had two doses of vaccine using the app before they are allowed in.

But just hours after the app’s launch, comments circulating on social media suggest many users have been unable to register on it.

One Twitter user posted: “Didn’t matter if I had my NHS number or not, ‘no match found’ is all I get.”

Others shared screenshots showing they were unable to get past the first login page.

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.