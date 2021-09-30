Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
People’s Postcode Lottery players raise £425,000 for charity Mary’s Meals

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 12:19 am Updated: October 1, 2021, 11:47 am
Olivia from Zambia receives a mug of Mary’s Meals porridge each day which helps her concentrate at school (PA)
A charity set up to prevent children from going hungry in Africa has received almost half a million pounds of funding.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £425,000 for Mary’s Meals, a charity which sets up school feeding programmes in some of the world’s poorest communities.

The latest lottery funding will go towards providing one meal a day for 10,961 children in eight countries across Africa for the coming school year.

The countries involved are Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Zambia, Madagascar, Uganda, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Mary's Meals
Daniel Adams (left) of Mary’s Meals and Callum Aitken of People’s Postcode Lottery celebrate the good news

Some of the funding will also be used to recruit more volunteers and to promote its new and existing campaigns, the charity confirmed.

Daniel Adams, executive director of Mary’s Meals, said: “We are hugely grateful to players of People’s Postcode Lottery for their incredible generosity which is helping Mary’s Meals to keep our promise to the children that we serve and allowing us to reach even more children with a precious meal.

“The nourishing food we provide can be a lifeline and for many children may be all they eat that day.

“With local communities cooking and serving the meals, children from some of the poorest countries in the world are attracted into the classroom, giving them the opportunity to learn towards a brighter future.”

The charity said 14-year-old Olivia from Zambia, who has an hour-long walk to Kawambe Primary School, starts each day with Mary’s Meals porridge.

In an interview with staff, Olivia said: “I feel very hungry when I get to school.

“Phala (vitamin enriched porridge) fills me with energy. It helps me to concentrate.

“School is important, because when I have finished, I will be able to support myself.”

Since 2015, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £2.7 million for Mary’s Meals, the charity said.

Callum Aitken, international development advisor at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “We know that children don’t learn as well when they’re hungry and find it more difficult to concentrate and retain information when they don’t know when they’ll next eat something.

“I’m delighted this latest funding award of £425,000 raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery will help feed 10,961 children so they’re ready to start their school day with a full tummy.”

