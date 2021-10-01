News / Scotland Man appears in court charged with attempted murder By Press Association October 1, 2021, 6:28 pm Ryan Quinn appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court (Andrew Milligan/PA) A man has appeared in court in Glasgow accused of attempted murder. Ryan Quinn, 27, appeared at the city’s Sheriff Court, charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder at Dawsholm Road in Glasgow on September 11. He was also accused of assault with danger to life and attempting to defeat the ends of justice. He made no plea and was remanded in custody ahead of a further court appearance. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Friday courts round-up – the Poundland puncher and Facebook troll Schizophrenic man who stabbed mum 33 times to be detained indefinitely Sentence of man who killed lover during sex referred to Court of Appeal Man accused of ‘predatory’ murder of Sabina Nessa in court