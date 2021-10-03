Four hunted after man stabbed in city centre attack

Two men and two women are being hunted by police after a man was stabbed in a busy street in Glasgow city centre.

The 28-year-old victim was attacked in Jamaica Street at around 9.30pm on Friday and was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to stab wounds, Police Scotland said.

He is in a serious but stable condition.

Detectives said one of the men suspected over the attack was wearing a grey hoodie and dark trousers, while the other wore a grey jacket, white T-shirt and jeans.

One of the women thought to be involved had long dark hair shaved at the sides and was clad in pink shorts with a black top, while the other was wearing a white jacket, black trousers and white trainers and was carrying a white plastic bag.

Detective Constable Stuart Mills said: “Jamaica Street was very busy at the time this man was attacked and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this serious assault, or who recognises the description of the four people responsible, to contact us.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 with reference 3602 of October 1.”

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.