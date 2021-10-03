Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Motorist fixing puncture seriously injured in hit-and-run

By Press Association
October 3, 2021, 12:41 pm
Police cars at Glenrothes Police Station (David Cheskin/PA)
A motorist fixing a puncture was seriously injured when he was struck by another car in a hit-and-run collision, police said.

It happened on the Edinburgh City Bypass, on the A720 westbound near the Lothianburn Junction, shortly after 1.15am on Sunday, Police Scotland said.

The 31-year-old victim stopped his Vauxhall car on a slip-road to carry out the repair when he was hit by a white Audi Q3 or Q4, which made off towards Dreghorn Junction, officers believe.

The victim was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries, the force said.

The road was closed and reopened at around 4am after an investigation.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes, of the road policing unit, said: “Following our investigation at the scene, we believe the vehicle involved in this incident was a white Audi Q3 or Q4 car and it will have obvious collision damage to the front bodywork.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen a vehicle matching this description or something similar to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who was on the City Bypass early on Sunday morning and may have dashcam footage to come forward.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0282 of 3 October.”

