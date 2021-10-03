Man who died after being hit by car in car park named by police

A man who died after being hit by a car in a supermarket car park in Glasgow has been named by police.

Derek Blackshaw, 46, died after being struck by the vehicle in the Cardonald Morrisons car park off Paisley Road West on Friday night.

Police Scotland said the incident took place shortly after 11.35pm.

Mr Blackshaw, from Glasgow, was pronounced dead shortly after being struck by a silver Ford Mondeo.

A male 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further inquiries.

Road policing officers are appealing for information after a man died after being struck by a car in Glasgow. Derek Blackshaw (46) died after the incident in a supermarket car park off Paisley Road West shortly after 11.35pm on Friday, 1 October.https://t.co/VJs2bwX7Er pic.twitter.com/E9FJiP7rEk — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) October 3, 2021

Sergeant Ryan McAuley, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Blackshaw’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we would be keen to speak to anyone who believes they may have seen Mr Blackshaw in the area prior to the collision or the silver Ford Mondeo.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 4048 of Friday, 1 October, 2021.”