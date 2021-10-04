Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Sweden’s king and queen visit university’s dementia research centre

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 4:21 pm
The King and Queen of Sweden (centre) visited the university (University of Stirling/PA)
The king and queen of Sweden have visited the University of Stirling to learn about its dementia research.

The royal couple met researchers based at the Dementia Services Development Centre in the Faculty of Social Sciences during their visit on Monday.

They were given a tour of the centre’s dementia-friendly demonstration suites – a permanent display of rooms and equipment adapted to support the particular needs of people living with dementia – and learned about the history of the research facility.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia were greeted by Alan Simpson, Lord-Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk, and the university’s principal and vice-chancellor, Professor Sir Gerry McCormac.

Sir Gerry said: “We were delighted to welcome their majesties the King and Queen of Sweden to the university campus today.

“This was an important opportunity to showcase the world-leading, transformative and life-changing research led by the university and to acknowledge the King and Queen’s support for this work.”

Queen Silvia founded the charity foundation Silviahemmet, which offers training programmes and care for those living with dementia and their families.

Silviahemmet is also supporting a major research project, Designing Homes for Healthy Cognitive Ageing (DesHCA), led by Professor Alison Bowes at Stirling, to develop housing innovations that can better support people living with cognitive conditions, such as dementia, to stay in their own homes for longer.

University visit
The royal couple were joined by the Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk, Alan Simpson (University of Stirling/PA)

Professor Bowes, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and principal investigator for the DesHCA project, said: “It is an honour to host the King and Queen today and demonstrate the breadth and importance of the research carried out here.

“Dementia is a condition which touches everyone.

“Approximately 10 million new cases are diagnosed every year, and with populations ageing across the world, there’s a growing demand for new care technologies, new housing models and innovations to help people remain independent for longer.

“Collaborations such as our project with Silviahemmet and our other partners bring together research, industry and practice, to ensure these solutions are delivered and make a difference to people across the world.”

