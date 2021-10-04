Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, October 5th 2021
News / Scotland

Police appeal after four men injured in attempted murder

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 5:53 pm
Police are appealing for information following at attempted murder in Glasgow which left four men in hospital
Police are appealing for information following at attempted murder in Glasgow which left four men in hospital (David Cheskin/PA)

A manhunt has been launched after two men were stabbed and others injured in an attempted murder.

Three men – two 19-year-olds and one aged 21 – were walking on Elmbank Street at Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow when they were assaulted by a group of six men on Sunday at about 3.20am.

The 21-year-old and one of the 19-year-olds were taken to hospital to be treated for stab wounds, while the third victim is being treated for other injuries.

Their condition has been described as stable.

Another 21-year-old man was seriously injured by the same group of attackers near to Sauchiehall Street a short while after.

He was also taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries where he remains in a stable condition.

Police Scotland confirmed it is treating the assault on the two men who were stabbed as attempted murder.

The force is appealing to the public for information that can help them trace the attackers.

Police said all six suspects have been described as South Asian.

One of the suspects had a beard and wore a black T-shirt, dark jeans and dark trainers at the time of the attack.

A second suspect was wearing a black jumper with a white stripe down the shoulders, dark jeans and white trainers.

A third man wore a white top with a scarf around his neck and white trainers.

A fourth man had a beard and wore a black bubble jacket, black jeans and dark trainers.

The fifth man also had on a black jacket and dark trousers and was wearing glasses and the sixth man was wearing a dark jumper with a pattern on the chest, black jeans and dark shoes.

Detective Sergeant Euan Keil of City Centre Police Station said: “Our investigation is ongoing into these two incidents and officers are carrying out enquiries in the area and gathering CCTV footage to help identify the four men responsible for these serious assaults.

“At this time I would urge any witnesses, or anyone with information or anyone who may have been in the area a recording via a dashcam device that may help our investigation to contact officers through 101 quoting reference 0669 of 3 October.  Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

