Weekly Covid deaths fall for first time since August

The weekly number of coronavirus-related deaths registered in Scotland has fallen for the first time since early August, according to the latest data.

A total of 11,134 people have died with confirmed or suspected coronavirus in Scotland, National Records of Scotland (NRS) figures indicate.

The latest data shows 141 fatalities which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate were registered in the week September 27 to October 3, down 26 on the previous week.

The is the first drop week-on-week since the seven days from August 9, when 41 such deaths were recorded which was down from 53 the previous week.

The NRS statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Of the latest deaths reported by the NRS, 22 were people aged under 65, 30 were aged 65-74 and 89 were 75 or older.

Glasgow was the council area with the highest number of deaths at 17, followed by Edinburgh at 14 and South Ayrshire at 13.

A total of 109 deaths happened in hospital, 23 in care homes, and nine at home or in non-institutional settings.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS Statistical Services director, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 141 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is 26 fewer deaths than last week.

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,242, which is 196, or 19%, more than the five-year average.”

Meanwhile, the daily figures published by the Scottish Government show Scotland recorded 34 coronavirus-linked deaths and 3,055 new cases in the past 24 hours.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – stands at 8,721.

The figures on Wednesday show there were 46,892 new tests, of which 6.9% were positive, down from 10.3% the previous day.

A total of 998 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, no change in 24 hours, of whom 68 are in intensive care, up three.

The daily figures also show 4,229,178 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,852,067 have had their second.