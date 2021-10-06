Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lions play with pumpkins ahead of safari park’s Halloween adventure launch

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 5:29 pm
Lions interact with a giant hay bale and pumpkins filled with enrichments at Blair Drummond Safari Park, near Stirling, during final preparations for their Halloween event which starts this weekend (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Lions interact with a giant hay bale and pumpkins filled with enrichments at Blair Drummond Safari Park, near Stirling, during final preparations for their Halloween event which starts this weekend (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A pride of lions were given pumpkins to play with to mark the launch of a new festive-themed adventure programme at a safari park.

The eight feline friends at Blair Drummond Safari Park – Karis, Libby, Reid, Murray, Isla, Thistle, Hope and Faith – were also spotted pawing at a bale of hay decorated as a pumpkin.

The park is putting on a range of Halloween activities for visitors from October 8 to 31.

The programme includes trips to a pumpkin patch, a display of giant spider-themed hay bales and fire pits for toasting marshmallows.

Halloween 2021
The pride were also seen pawing at a giant pumpkin-themed hay bale ahead of the park’s Halloween festivities which begin on Friday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Liz Gunn, head of marketing at Blair Drummond, said: “It was great getting into the festive spirit at the lion enclosure before our Halloween adventure programme starts on Friday.

“The lions were really enjoying playing with the pumpkins. They also loved pulling at the straw from the giant pumpkin-themed hay bale that we put in the enclosure for them.

“One of our keepers Lorna Mitchell carved beautiful lion shapes into the pumpkins, but I don’t think the pride appreciated them as much as we did.”

Halloween 2021
Keeper Lorna Mitchell holds a pumpkin with a lion carving on it for the park’s pride of eight felines (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She added: “We are really looking forward to welcoming visitors to this programme.

“There’s all sorts to see from giant Halloween-themed hay bales to fire pits to pumpkin patches.”

