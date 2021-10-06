Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Whisky distillery loses legal fight to prevent developer using Tomatin name

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 6:42 pm
Actor Will Ferrell, with a member of staff at the Tomatin distillery (Tomatin distillery/PA)
Actor Will Ferrell, with a member of staff at the Tomatin distillery (Tomatin distillery/PA)

A whisky firm in Scotland has lost a legal bid to prevent a hotel developer from using a similar name to it.

The Tomatin Whisky Distillery Limited launched a legal complaint against The Tomatin Trading Company (TTC) for using the same Highland village name in its branding.

The distillery owners argued that the name Tomatin is associated with its brand and that its use by the developer takes unfair advantage of its established reputation.

However, Court of Session Judge Lady Wolffe said while there are some similarities between the two companies, consumers will be able to distinguish between the two.

In a written judgment on Wednesday, Lady Wolffe said: “In my opinion, the relevant public will not make a link between the two signs.”

She added: “The relevant public, who will be consumers of Scotch whisky, will appreciate that the defender’s (TTC) sign is used in relation to different goods and services than those offered by the pursuer (the distillery).

“They will realise that Tomatin is the name of the local area (such as by seeing the local signage); they are likely to see that the defender is using ‘Tomatin’ as a descriptor for the location of the development (once built) and will be able readily to distinguish it from the distillery, which is separately sign-posted.”

The whisky firm, known for its flagship Tomatin single malt, has a visitor centre at its distillery in the village located near Inverness.

TTC has planning approval to build a hotel and retail complex near the distillery on the outskirts of Tomatin, beside the A9.

