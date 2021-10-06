Man arrested after woman, 26, dies in crash

A 26-year-old woman has died following a collision in Glasgow.

Police were called after a Toyota Yaris hit a woman who was walking in Eglinton Street, near to Cook Street, at about 8.45am on Wednesday.

Emergency services attended, but the woman died at the scene.

The drivers of the Toyota Yaris and a second car involved in the collision were not injured, police confirmed.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal crash.

Sergeant Kenny Malaney, of Greater Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “Our condolences are with the family of the lady who has died.

“Enquiries into the crash are continuing.

“Anyone with information, including any relevant dash-cam footage from the street at the time of the crash, can call officers at Greater Glasgow Road Policing Unit via 101.

“Please quote reference number 0626 of 6 October, 2021, when calling.”