Scooter rider, 69, dies in Highland crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a scooter rider died in a crash in the Highlands.

Officers were called after a white Vespa and a car crashed on the A836 between Thurso and Forss at about 9.40am on Wednesday.

The 69-year-old driver of the scooter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Ewan Calder said: “As our investigation into this incident continues, our thoughts remain very much with the family and friends of the deceased.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash or saw the white Vespa this morning to please come forward.

“We are also keen to speak with any motorists who were on the A836 near Thurso and may have potential dashcam footage from the area.”

Anyone with information on the crash has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0778 of October 6.