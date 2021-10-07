Police identify man who died in scooter crash in Highlands

A 69-year-old man who died in a crash in the Highlands has been named.

Police were called to a collision on the A836 in Caithness involving a white Vespa scooter and a white Ford Transit van which was towing a trailer.

Ian Calder, from Thurso, was riding the scooter and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at about 9.40am on Wednesday between Thurso and Forss.

Sergeant Ewan Calder, of the Highland and Islands road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Calder’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information who hasn’t yet spoken to police to come forward.

“We also remain keen to speak to anyone who was driving on the A836 on Wednesday and may have dashcam footage.

“If you can help then please call 101, quoting incident 0778 of 6 October.”