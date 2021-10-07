Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man forced into car and attacked in attempted murder

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 3:48 pm
Police are appealing for information about the incident (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are appealing for information about the incident (David Cheskin/PA)

Police are hunting a masked gang who forced a man into a car and tried to kill him in what detectives believe was a targeted attack.

Officers were called to a disturbance in Claremont Court in Edinburgh at around 10.45pm on Wednesday amid reports of men fighting with weapons.

One man had been forced from his vehicle, a grey Audi S5, into a second vehicle, which was a dark coloured hatchback with blue flashing lights activated on the dashboard – although it was not a police car.

This car then left Claremont Court along with two other vehicles – the Audi and a white van.

A short time later officers were called to the city’s McDonald Road where the man forced into the back of the hatchback was found injured.

It is believed he had been assaulted while in the car, which had driven at him when he left the vehicle and the car then fled the scene.

The injured man, 26, was taken to hospital for treatment where his injuries are described as not life-threatening.

Police are treating the incident as abduction and attempted murder and have appealed for information.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “The level of violence and intimidation shown during this incident is shocking and thankfully the victim was not left seriously injured. We believe this was a targeted attack.

“The suspects involved in his abduction from Claremont Court are believed to have arrived at the scene in two vehicles, the first a dark coloured hatchback and the second a white van.

“Witnesses have reported there being four men, all wearing balaclavas.

“I’d urge anyone who witnessed the incidents in Claremont Court or McDonald Road to come forward and speak to officers. We’re especially keen for anyone who may have captured the incidents on dashcam or private CCTV to check their systems and provide relevant footage to us.

“The dark coloured hatchback vehicle the suspects used had blue lights activated on top of the dashboard at the front windscreen. This was not a police vehicle. I’d urge anyone who knows more about this vehicle, or could help us trace it and those connected to it, to get in contact with officers as soon as possible.”

The Audi stolen from the victim was found on fire in Magdalene Avenue, Edinburgh, at around 1am on Thursday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire and police were called to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3764 of October 6, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

