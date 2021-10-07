Man forced into car and attacked in attempted murder

Police are hunting a masked gang who forced a man into a car and tried to kill him in what detectives believe was a targeted attack.

Officers were called to a disturbance in Claremont Court in Edinburgh at around 10.45pm on Wednesday amid reports of men fighting with weapons.

One man had been forced from his vehicle, a grey Audi S5, into a second vehicle, which was a dark coloured hatchback with blue flashing lights activated on the dashboard – although it was not a police car.

This car then left Claremont Court along with two other vehicles – the Audi and a white van.

A short time later officers were called to the city’s McDonald Road where the man forced into the back of the hatchback was found injured.

It is believed he had been assaulted while in the car, which had driven at him when he left the vehicle and the car then fled the scene.

The injured man, 26, was taken to hospital for treatment where his injuries are described as not life-threatening.

Police are treating the incident as abduction and attempted murder and have appealed for information.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “The level of violence and intimidation shown during this incident is shocking and thankfully the victim was not left seriously injured. We believe this was a targeted attack.

“The suspects involved in his abduction from Claremont Court are believed to have arrived at the scene in two vehicles, the first a dark coloured hatchback and the second a white van.

Officers are investigating an abduction and attempted murder incident which happened in Claremont Court and McDonald Road last night (6 Oct). 3 vehicles & 4 suspects were involved. A 26y/o man did not suffer any life threatening injuries.

“Witnesses have reported there being four men, all wearing balaclavas.

“I’d urge anyone who witnessed the incidents in Claremont Court or McDonald Road to come forward and speak to officers. We’re especially keen for anyone who may have captured the incidents on dashcam or private CCTV to check their systems and provide relevant footage to us.

“The dark coloured hatchback vehicle the suspects used had blue lights activated on top of the dashboard at the front windscreen. This was not a police vehicle. I’d urge anyone who knows more about this vehicle, or could help us trace it and those connected to it, to get in contact with officers as soon as possible.”

The Audi stolen from the victim was found on fire in Magdalene Avenue, Edinburgh, at around 1am on Thursday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire and police were called to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3764 of October 6, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.