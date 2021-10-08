Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Police hunt four ‘despicable’ men who assaulted and robbed woman in her home

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 4:11 pm
(David Cheskin/PA)
(David Cheskin/PA)

Police are hunting four “despicable” men who broke into a home then attacked and robbed a woman.

The raid happened in Cedar Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, on Thursday September 30 at around 8.45pm, Police Scotland said.

Four men aged believed to be aged between 30 and 40 with scarves concealing their faces burst into the 50-year-old victim’s home before assaulting her with a weapon and making off with less than £100.

The woman, who did not need hospital treatment, is not believed to have been the intended target of the “terrifying” attack, the force said.

One of the suspects is described as having spiky red-brown hair.

Constable David Russell from the community investigation unit based at Govan said: “This was a terrifying experience for the victim, who is not believed to have been the intended target, and extensive inquiries have been ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“It is vital we trace the despicable individuals involved and I am appealing to anyone who may be able to assist with the investigation to come forward.

“In particular I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area on Thursday evening, and saw anything suspicious, as well as any motorists with dash-cams who were driving through at the time.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 3276 of Thursday September 30, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

