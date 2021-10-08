Police hunt four ‘despicable’ men who assaulted and robbed woman in her home

Police are hunting four “despicable” men who broke into a home then attacked and robbed a woman.

The raid happened in Cedar Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, on Thursday September 30 at around 8.45pm, Police Scotland said.

Four men aged believed to be aged between 30 and 40 with scarves concealing their faces burst into the 50-year-old victim’s home before assaulting her with a weapon and making off with less than £100.

The woman, who did not need hospital treatment, is not believed to have been the intended target of the “terrifying” attack, the force said.

One of the suspects is described as having spiky red-brown hair.

Constable David Russell from the community investigation unit based at Govan said: “This was a terrifying experience for the victim, who is not believed to have been the intended target, and extensive inquiries have been ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“It is vital we trace the despicable individuals involved and I am appealing to anyone who may be able to assist with the investigation to come forward.

“In particular I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area on Thursday evening, and saw anything suspicious, as well as any motorists with dash-cams who were driving through at the time.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 3276 of Thursday September 30, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.