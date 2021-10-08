Man, 57, faces extradition to Scotland over alleged drug offences

A 57-year-old man is facing extradition to Scotland after his arrest in the Netherlands over alleged drug offences, police have said.

Mark Quinn was detained over alleged drug crimes committed in Scotland between 2013 and 2014.

Police Scotland assistant chief constable Pat Campbell said: “I am grateful for the assistance of our law enforcement partners, including the National Crime Agency, in arresting the man who is wanted in Scotland for drugs offences.

“He will now be subject to extradition proceedings and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”