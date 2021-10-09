Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Attack on man at city centre bus shelter treated as attempted murder

By Press Association
October 9, 2021, 2:07 pm
The man was attacked in Hope Street in Glasgow city centre (Jane Barlow/PA)
A man has been attacked in a murder bid at a city centre bus shelter.

Police Scotland said the 60-year-old was attacked by a man in Glasgow on Friday night, causing him to fall to the ground.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The attack happened at around 11.45pm at a bus shelter just outside Bar Burrito in Hope Street.

The suspect – described as white, in his 40s, around 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with short dark hair – spoke to witnesses nearby following the incident before walking away towards Gordon Street.

He was wearing a dark three-quarter-length jacket, light blue jeans and a grey hat. He was carrying a dark holdall, a white polythene bag and a brown satchel.

Detective Sergeant Gordon Walker said: “This was despicable behaviour which has resulted in the serious injury of a man.

“Inquiries remain ongoing but we are treating this as an attempted murder and we are working to establish the circumstances leading up to this incident, and to identify the man responsible.

“There would have been a number of people in the area around the time of the incident both on the street and in vehicles and taxis. I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened to contact police as soon as possible.

“I would also encourage anyone who was driving in the area to please check any dashcam footage for anything which might be useful to our investigation.”

