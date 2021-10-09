Attack on man at city centre bus shelter treated as attempted murder

A man has been attacked in a murder bid at a city centre bus shelter.

Police Scotland said the 60-year-old was attacked by a man in Glasgow on Friday night, causing him to fall to the ground.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The attack happened at around 11.45pm at a bus shelter just outside Bar Burrito in Hope Street.

The suspect – described as white, in his 40s, around 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with short dark hair – spoke to witnesses nearby following the incident before walking away towards Gordon Street.

He was wearing a dark three-quarter-length jacket, light blue jeans and a grey hat. He was carrying a dark holdall, a white polythene bag and a brown satchel.

Detective Sergeant Gordon Walker said: “This was despicable behaviour which has resulted in the serious injury of a man.

“Inquiries remain ongoing but we are treating this as an attempted murder and we are working to establish the circumstances leading up to this incident, and to identify the man responsible.

“There would have been a number of people in the area around the time of the incident both on the street and in vehicles and taxis. I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened to contact police as soon as possible.

“I would also encourage anyone who was driving in the area to please check any dashcam footage for anything which might be useful to our investigation.”