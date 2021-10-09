Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland

Scotland demands action from UK Government over carbon dioxide supply concerns

By Press Association
October 10, 2021, 12:11 am
A view of the CF Fertilisers plant in Billingham, Cleveland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A view of the CF Fertilisers plant in Billingham, Cleveland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Scotland’s rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon has called for an urgent meeting with the UK Government amid concerns of a shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2).

Ms Gougeon said a short-term deal with carbon dioxide manufacturer CF Fertilisers is drawing to a close with no future plan in place.

The MSP for Angus North and Mearns said there is concern over the impact of CO2 shortages on the country’s food and drink sector.

The gas is used in food packaging of perishable foods such as meat and salads to inhibit the growth of bacteria.

It typically prolongs the shelf life of products such as beef steak by about five days.

CO2 is also used in the stunning of animals before slaughter.

Mairi Gougeon
Mairi Gougeon (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Ms Gougeon said: “Carbon dioxide plays a key role in our economy and failure to secure adequate supplies will have a significant impact on our agriculture sector, wider food and drink manufacturing and also our hospitality industry.

“The failure of UK ministers to address meaningfully the crisis for Scotland’s food and drink industry is unacceptable.

“I am also concerned that, even if CO2 supplies are secured, increased costs will be incurred which will be passed on to other parts of the supply chain at a time when it is vulnerable to price fluctuations.

“That simply cannot happen – businesses cannot afford to absorb these costs, and should not have to, given this crisis is entirely UK-made.”

She is calling on the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, George Eustice, to arrange an emergency meeting with the Cabinet secretaries from the devolved nations to discuss supply concerns.

Ms Gougeon added: “He needs to outline the UK Government’s plans to save Scotland and the UK’s food and drink industry from further harm, particularly to secure alternative CO2 supplies.

“Most importantly, he needs to come up with a plan to support businesses through this crisis.”

