Woman dies after being hit by bus

A woman has died after being hit by a bus in Glasgow.

Roseann McLaughlan, 71, was struck by the vehicle in Killermont Street, near to Buchanan Bus Station, around 3.30pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended and she was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment to critical injuries.

Police Scotland confirmed on Sunday that she had died.

The force said in a statement: “Inquiries into the crash are ongoing and anyone with information, particularly dashcam footage of the incident, is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2232 of Thursday October 7 2021.”