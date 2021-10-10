Appeal to find teenager reported missing from Ayr

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a teenage boy who has been missing for five days.

Tyler McDougall, 15, was last seen in Cunningham Place in Ayr at about 1am on Wednesday.

Officers are now appealing to the public to help them find him.

Tyler has been described as white, about 6ft tall, slim and has short dark hair.

He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a navy, grey and green jacket at the time he went missing.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 0188 of 6 October 21.”