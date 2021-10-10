Appeal to find teenager reported missing from Ayr By Press Association October 10, 2021, 4:38 pm Tyler McDougall was last seen in Cunningham Place in Ayr at around 1am on October 6 (Police Scotland/PA) Concerns are growing for the welfare of a teenage boy who has been missing for five days. Tyler McDougall, 15, was last seen in Cunningham Place in Ayr at about 1am on Wednesday. Officers are now appealing to the public to help them find him. Tyler has been described as white, about 6ft tall, slim and has short dark hair. He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a navy, grey and green jacket at the time he went missing. A police spokesman said: “Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 0188 of 6 October 21.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Experienced walker reported missing in the Cairngorms is found Police seek missing Staffordshire 15-year-old with links to Aberdeen Police search for man missing from Highland town centre Appeal to find Stonehaven man last seen in Dumfries area