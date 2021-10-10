Appeal after 85-year-old woman in retail park crash dies

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pensioner died following a crash at a retail park.

Jean Walker, 85, was driving when her car hit a building at Riverway Retail Park in Irvine at about 9.55am on Wednesday.

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she died from her injuries on Saturday.

A 77-year-old pedestrian suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Police wish to speak to anyone who witnessed the fatal crash.

Sergeant Craig Beaver, from road policing, said: “Our thoughts are with Jean’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are keen to speak with anyone who was in the retail park at the time, or has dashcam footage of the incident, to get in touch via 101 quoting incident reference 0821 of 6 October 21.”