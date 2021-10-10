Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Appeal after 85-year-old woman in retail park crash dies

By Press Association
October 10, 2021, 6:46 pm Updated: October 10, 2021, 7:10 pm
A woman, 85, has died following a crash in Irvine on Wednesday (David Cheskin/PA)
A woman, 85, has died following a crash in Irvine on Wednesday (David Cheskin/PA)

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pensioner died following a crash at a retail park.

Jean Walker, 85, was driving when her car hit a building at Riverway Retail Park in Irvine at about 9.55am on Wednesday.

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she died from her injuries on Saturday.

A 77-year-old pedestrian suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Police wish to speak to anyone who witnessed the fatal crash.

Sergeant Craig Beaver, from road policing, said: “Our thoughts are with Jean’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are keen to speak with anyone who was in the retail park at the time, or has dashcam footage of the incident, to get in touch via 101 quoting incident reference 0821 of 6 October 21.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]