Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Concrete crosses artwork unveiled at Scottish church

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 12:15 am
The crosses took three weeks to install ( Church of Scotland/Michael Visocchi/PA)
The crosses took three weeks to install ( Church of Scotland/Michael Visocchi/PA)

A prizewinning sculptor has created an artwork for a Scottish church – 77 crosses made out of concrete.

Entitled Assembly, the work comprises 33 different styles of Christian cross, one representing each year of Jesus’s life before he was crucified.

The piece is attached to a wall on the outside of St Rollox Church in Sighthill, Glasgow.

St Rollox Church
The artwork covers a wall at the church (Church of Scotland/Michael Visocchi/PA)

It was created by Michael Visocchi, who won the £45,000 commission after being selected by a jury chaired by Rev Jane Howitt, the congregation’s minister.

The 44-year-old visual artist said it took him two years to make the crosses, which are inspired by a variety of Christian traditions such as Coptic, Byzantium, Catholicism and Presbyterianism.

The piece includes the St Andrew’s Cross, the Iona Cross, the Manx cross from the Isle of Man and the Hasta Cross, which is two-and-a-half metres long.

Visocchi, who works in Glenprosen in Angus, said: “The work is called Assembly and the idea is each cross represents the diversity of people who attend St Rollox Church.”

St Rollox is one of the Church of Scotland’s most diverse congregations and its outreach project has supported asylum seekers and refugees seeking sanctuary in Glasgow from war-torn countries like Kosovo, Bosnia, Afghanistan and Iraq, for the last 20 years.

The artist added: “I always hope that an artwork like this means something to the people and community who commissioned it and perhaps it will inspire teaching and sermons over the years.

Rev Jane Howitt
Rev Jane Howitt praised the new artwork (Church of Scotland/Michael Visocchi/PA)

“The piece also resembles a flock of migrating birds in a way, which refers to the distance that people within the congregation have come to settle in Glasgow.

“So, there is a poetic element to it, as St Rollox Church does important community outreach work and I hope the piece reflects that.”

Visocchi is a graduate of the Glasgow School of Art and in 2007, was the youngest artist to be elected to the Royal Scottish Academy of Art and Architecture.

Ms Howitt said the work is a “thing of beauty”.

She added: “Michael is becoming an increasingly well-known sculptor and I imagine that anyone who has an interest in modern sculpture will find their way to St Rollox to admire his work.

“I reckon it will become a significant piece of work within the art world in time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal