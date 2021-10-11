Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man dies after being attacked ‘for absolutely no reason’ in Ayrshire

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 1:53 pm
Police were called to St Margaret’s Avenue in Dalry (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A man has died after being attacked “for absolutely no reason” in an Ayrshire street.

Police said the unprovoked attack on the 23-year-old took place on Sunday at around 9.05pm.

He was walking along St Margaret’s Avenue in Dalry when he was assaulted by a man described as being white and wearing a dark jacket.

Paramedics attended but the victim died at the scene.

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch, of Saltcoats CID, said: “This young man would appear to have been attacked and killed for absolutely no reason other than being in the same place as the man at the same time.

“There were a number of people in the street who came to the man’s aid and called for an ambulance and we believe we have managed to speak to most of them.

“However, we would still appeal to anyone who was there but who has not yet come forward to police to get in touch.

“I’d also ask for motorists who may have dash-cams to check their footage from the street around the area, maybe between 8.50pm and 9.10pm, and to call police as well.”

Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

