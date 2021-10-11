Police appeal after two men targeted in ‘unprovoked’ attack by group

Police are appealing for witnesses after a group of men attacked two others in East Kilbride.

The incident took place on Saturday at around 10.35pm on High Common Road and left one of the victims in hospital, where he was treated for serious, non-life threatening injuries.

It is not clear how many people were in the group, but police have described the attack as “unprovoked”.

One of the group was described as aged between 30 and 40, 6ft 2in tall and bald.

Detective constable Ashley Hind said: “This was a serious assault and we are keen to trace those responsible as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw the incident to contact police as soon as possible.”

Witnesses have been asked to report any information to 101, using the reference number 4024 of October 9, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.