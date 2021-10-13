Man in court charged with murder over Dalry death

A man has appeared in court charged with murder.

Gavin McVey made no plea during an appearance in private at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old faces one charge of murder after Sean McKay, 23, died on St Margaret Avenue in Dalry on Sunday following an attack.

Paramedics attended at St Margaret Avenue shortly after 9pm but Mr McKay died at the scene.

McVey, from North Ayrshire, has been remanded in custody.

He is due to reappear within the next eight days.