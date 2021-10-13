Man in court after alleged assault on teenager By Press Association October 13, 2021, 5:56 pm Bradley Hollywood was charged with serious assault and being in possession of a weapon (David Cheskin/PA) A man has appeared in court in connection with an alleged attack on a teenager. Bradley Hollywood was charged with serious assault and being in possession of a weapon, after a 17-year-old boy was allegedly attacked in Peden Avenue, Dalry, on Saturday. A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged serious assault of a 17-year-old man in Peden Avenue, Dalry, Ayrshire on Saturday, 9 October, 2021.He is due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 13 October, 2021. pic.twitter.com/s6fqmo9GuU— Ayrshire Police (@AyrshirePolice) October 13, 2021 Hollywood, 20, from Irvine, made no plea during an appearance at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Wednesday. He was released on bail while investigations continue. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Man in court charged with murder over Dalry death County lines suspect jailed after high-speed chase Man jailed for 33 years for killing PA to alleged Russian crime boss Dalry street death: Man charged over ‘unprovoked’ killing of 23-year-old