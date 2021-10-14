Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Booker Prize winner Douglas Stuart to be interviewed by Camilla

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 9:02 am
Douglas Stuart (Jane Barlow/PA)
Douglas Stuart (Jane Barlow/PA)

Booker Prize winner Douglas Stuart is to be interviewed by the Duchess of Cornwall about his “life-changing year” during the ceremony for this year’s award.

The author picked up the award last year for his debut novel Shuggie Bain.

During the ceremony for the 2021 prize, a pre-recorded interview between Stuart and Camilla over tea at Clarence House will be played.

Royal visit to Scotland
The Duchess of Cornwall (Wattie Cheung/PA)

He will also appear live at the ceremony, which is being hosted by broadcaster Samira Ahmed.

Shuggie Bain, which is based on Stuart’s childhood, is set in Glasgow in the 1980s and tells the story of a young boy growing up with a mother who is battling addiction.

The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC Radio 4’s Front Row, BBC iPlayer and the BBC News Channel.

2021 Booker Prize
Books shortlisted for the 2021 Booker Prize (Booker Prize/PA)

It will take place on November 3.

Six books have been shortlisted for this year’s prize.

They are No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood, Richard Powers’ Bewilderment, Maggie Shipstead novel Great Circle, Anuk Arudpragasam’s A Passage North, The Promise by Damon Galgut and Nadifa Mohamed’s The Fortune Men.

The Booker Prize, first awarded in 1969, is open to writers of any nationality whose work is written in English and published in the UK or Ireland.

