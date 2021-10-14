Two men arrested after police uncover £450,000 stash of cannabis

Two men have been arrested after £450,000 worth of cannabis was seized in Fife, police have said.

Officers searched a property in the Townhead area of Kirkcaldy on Wednesday morning, turning up the drugs.

The men, aged 27 and 30, were due to appear on Thursday at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Police Constable Craig Lyle said: “A significant amount of drugs have been intercepted and removed from the community as a result of this recovery.

“Support from members of the public is absolutely vital in helping us identify and disrupt those engaging in the supply of drugs and I would continue to urge people to pass any information they have on to officers.

“Anyone with information about drugs activity in their area can contact Police Scotland through 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”